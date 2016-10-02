After the Jets used a few big plays to gain 229 yards in the first half, the Seattle defense held New York to just 76 in the second. That allowed the Seahawks’ defense to feel some redemption after last week, when the 49ers scored touchdowns on their final two drives.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — This was the kind of finish the Seahawks’ defense could live with.

First, though, they needed to make sure they could get Michael Bennett to the finish line.

Bennett became incensed in the second quarter when New York right guard Brian Winters gave him a head butt as a play ended.

Winters was flagged 15 yards and also left the game with a concussion, apparently as a result of the blow.

Bennett, though, wanted to go after Winters, as well.

“I knew it was like a late hit or something like that and me, knowing Mike B., I knew he was going to go crazy,” said teammate and good friend Cliff Avril. “So the first thing I did was go grab him because I didn’t want him to do anything.”

Settled down, Bennett helped lead a Seattle defense that held the Jets scoreless in the second half other than a bizarre 42-yard fumble return of a play when the Seahawks thought Ryan Fitzpatrick’s arm had gone forward, making the play an incomplete pass. But the game had effectively been settled by then, making the play mostly an annoyance more than anything else.

So was Winters to Bennett.

Bennett, asked what he said to Winters, replied, “you don’t want to know.”

Bennett said Winters “just came in like the play was over and hit me in the head. I’ve got three daughters and I love playing with them and I don’t want this to be the last thing I do.”

Some Seahawks said the game got a little chippy for a while, though Avril and others downplayed that. “It was just the one play,” Avril said.

Linebacker K.J. Wright said he was glad that the Seahawks didn’t retaliate when he said some of the Jets’ offensive linemen “did some extra shoving after the play. … We were smart. We knew they were going to take a couple of shots. But we had to play smart.”

“Last week we didn’t finish too well so they (the coaches) really harped on that, let’s finish all four quarters, choke them off to the very end,” Wright said. “I think we did that for the most part.”