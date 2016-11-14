Sunday’s impressive victory at New England helped buoy Pete Carroll’s faith that this could be the best Seahawks team he has coached.

For a coach whose mantra is that every week is a “championship opportunity’’ it can be hard to admit that some “championship opportunities’’ may mean just a little bit more than others.

But as he met the media Monday roughly 18 hours after his team’s dramatic goal-line stand to hold off the New England Patriots, Seattle coach Pete Carroll acknowledged it was not just your average regular-season win.

The Seahawks entered the game as 7½-point underdogs, the most since early in the 2012 season, and had shown some uncommon vulnerability in finishing the first half of the season at 5-2-1. They were also traveling to the East Coast after playing on a Monday night against a team coming off a bye that has won 10 or more games 13 straight seasons, the second-longest streak in NFL history. And yes, the teams have some recent history that added to it as well.

“What we take away from the game is we went into a very difficult setting and a challenging set up from the week and all that, and our guys took their game to the field and played the way we want to play, with the mentality we want to play with that was necessary to have a chance to win the game and we carried it all the way through to the finish,’’ Carroll said.

What Carroll seemed most excited about, though, is that the win and the manner in which the Seahawks achieved it reaffirmed all the high expectations he carried into the season. Recall that barely more than a month ago, after a win against the Jets, Carroll had said the Seahawks had “a chance’’ to be the best team he has coached in Seattle.

The Seahawks responded from that comment to go 2-1-1 in the next four games, each decided on essentially the final play, Seattle as close to going 0-4 as it was to going 4-0.

Carroll, though, had preached that any issues evident in those games were largely fixable. That Russell Wilson getting healthier would do much to improve the offense as would the maturing of a young offensive line.

And that adding some younger players to the mix (such as C.J. Prosise) would also help while the defense has been dealing with injuries to standout safety Kam Chancellor and defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

Sunday, Carroll’s faith in his view was rewarded.

A continually healthier Wilson had one of the best games of his career throwing for 348 yards, his most ever in a regular-season game, and three touchdowns while Prosise (66 yards on 17 carries) helped revive the run game.

And Chancellor, playing for the first time since that Jets game after recovering from a groin injury suffered in practice, helped return the boom to the Legion of Boom, forcing a key fumble in the fourth quarter and then playing physical defense on star tight end Rob Gronkowski to break up a fourth-down play by the Patriots that could have tied or won the game.

“A great quarterback (Tom Brady), great receivers, great players, all of that, you know that you’re able to go into that setting and find a way to win the football game — that just adds to your confidence and adds to your knowing of what you’re capable of doing,’’ Carroll said. “That is very valuable. The games for us, the way we approach them are the same, but sometimes the takeaway or learning experience, you take away from it more than other games. It doesn’t have to be a win that happens. In this case it did and it was truly because of the stature of the opponent.”

While the Seahawks had been pleased with the play of Kelcie McCray in place of Chancellor, Carroll said it was impossible to overstate the impact of the return of Chancellor — who was voted by teammates as a defensive captain.

“He brings years of experience and years of counting on a great player to be a part of it,’’ Carroll said. “All that he brings, football wise, savvy wise, adjustments, communication, all those things. He’s also as hard of a hitter as anybody who plays this game, and that factor, knowing he’s out there and looming, ready to make a hit, cause a factor in our favor. It’s coming, so you have that anticipation. He’s a great leader, too, so he affects people on both sides of the ball with his intensity and the focus that he brings.’’

Also turning for the positive is a schedule that just a few weeks ago seemed somewhat backloaded. But with Green Bay struggling and the rest of the NFC West merely straggling, only one of the Seahawks’ last seven opponents has a winning record — the Eagles, who come to Seattle on Sunday at 5-4.

Seattle will likely be favored in every game.

The memory of what he had just seen and the prospect of what may be to come had Carroll particularly giddy in the moments after the game.

“I am so fired up about these guys,’’ Carroll said right after the game.

Monday, he was calmer, if no less enthusiastic of what Sunday had brought.

“The mentality of believing that you’re going to get it done, remaining confident, finding the confidence that it takes to execute well,’’ he said. “That comes from experience and really good leadership. The guys were in it to win the thing all the way to the last inch and found a way.”