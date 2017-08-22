Matt Tobin showed up in Seattle early Tuesday morning and now is a candidate to become the Seahawks' left tackle.

It’s been a whirlwind of a 24 hours or so for Matt Tobin, who became the newest Seahawk on Monday when he was traded from the Eagles to Seattle for a fifth-round pick in 2018, the Seahawks also getting a seventh-rounder in return.

Tobin, who had been with the Eagles since 2013, had taken part in Philadelphia’s practice Monday before learning he’d been traded and then quickly heading to Seattle.

“Got in to my hotel room about 2 (a.m.),” he said around noon Tuesday after taking part in his first practice with the Seahawks. “It’s the business. I didn’t have a clue it was coming. Yesterday I just got finished practicing against the Dolphins (the Eagles are holding joint practices with Miami this week). Now I’m finishing practice here. Just excited to get out here and compete and have fun.”

Despite having made 20 of his 21 career NFL starts at guard, the other coming as an extra tackle and officially listed as a tight end, Tobin will be tried by the Seahawks at left tackle, a spot where the team has a need with George Fant out for the season with a knee injury suffered on Friday.

But Tobin hadn’t had much time to process that idea when he met the media after practice Tuesday.

Tobin had to finish physicals in the morning and rushed onto the field late for his first practice, wearing jersey No. 62.

“They just told me to come and compete and help the team any way I can,” he said. “We really haven’t had a discussion about that (his position) much. I really got done with physicals and ran onto the field to do the warmup, so I was out there learning and growing.”

Tobin also played some left tackle in college at Iowa, where he began his career as a walk-on, and reiterated throughout he’ll do whatever the team asks.

“I was left (side) mostly (with the Eagles),” he said. ” But I played mostly right here this camp, so I’m back and forth really. There’s nothing more comfortable than the other right now.”

Tobin is expected to be the second left tackle in on Friday in a preseason game against the Chiefs despite having just arrived. Seattle is treating this week like a normal regular season game week — having exactly seven days in between games — so Tuesday was like a regular season Thursday. That means much of the gameplan and all of that is already installed.

But Tobin said he’ll do what he can to figure it out enough to play on Friday.

“It’s a good task,” he said. “It’s tough, but it’s exciting. It is a good opportunity. It is fun to come out here and compete and meet the new guys and meet the guys on the team. You get to know the guys and have fun with them.”

The biggest difference, Tobin said, is the terminology — words that meant one thing with the Eagles mean another here. That can often lead to a few moments of hesitation on the field until it becomes second nature.

But one thing the Seahawks liked about Tobin is his perseverance.

Tobin played his high school ball at Beckman Catholic School in Dyersville, Iowa — a town of 4,058 best-known as the site of the “if you build it they will come” baseball field in the movie Field of Dreams — before walking on at Iowa in 2008.

He had already become the backup left tackle by 2009 and earned a scholarship by 2011.

“A kid who walked on and earned it, has earned everything so you know he’s got work ethic,” said offensive line coach Tom Cable. “You know he’s probably pretty tough, very smart, reliable, all the that things we look for.”

Said Tobin: “I have never had anything come easy, I mean I walked on at Iowa. I was the backup and grinding, just trying to get bigger and stronger for three years and had an opportunity to start and then I was a free agent with the Eagles and made the team and just tried to get better and built the trust up with those coaches. Now I’m out here and gonna try and do the same thing.”