Austin Davis is with his third team in the last three years and is trying to make the roster as the Seahawks' backup quarterback

Austin Davis

Position: Quarterback

Height, weight: 6-2, 221 pounds

College: Southern Mississippi

Years with Seahawks: First season

Davis signed with the Seahawks in June and is competing with Trevone Boykin for the backup quarterback spot behind Russell Wilson. He completed 7 of 9 passes for 108 yards against the Chargers in his first preseason game for the Seahawks last week.

Three Questions:

1. How’s training camp been for you this fall?

I just signed in June, so there’s been a lot to learn – not just the playbook, but, what’s the expectations and how we do things, learn the guys, learn the flow. That stuff takes time. The football stuff just kinda happens and you get more and more comfortable each day.

2. In 2014, you started eight games for the Rams after they lost starter Sam Bradford to an injury. How much did that season help jumpstart your career, and what’s the most difficult part about having been with three different teams in the last three years?

I think so. Until you do it, until you play in a real game and play on Sunday, you don’t really know what you’re capable of. That gave me a lot of confidence and also taught me what I needed to do out here. Experience is everything. …The toughest part is just day-to-day living situations — a lot of logistical stuff that can be just difficult. You’ve got mail going every different way, a lot of stuff that really doesn’t matter, but that you have to deal with. Unfortunately I’m kinda good at it now, just all the moving and changing addresses. But I think it’s made me tougher and I’ve embraced it.

3. You were a walk-on in college, now you’re jumping from team to team trying to make it in the NFL – have you always embraced that underdog role you seem to find your way into?

I think so. Coming out of high school I didn’t get any offers so I wasn’t sure that I was good enough or that I could play. I always believed that I could, but you kinda have to get the opportunity, right? And then the same thing in the NFL, I went undrafted, and I just kinda stayed true to myself, keep getting better and hopefully build a good reputation around the league as a guy that can be trusted and play good football. I’m gonna keep fighting until they don’t call me back any more.

Quote to note:

“It was an overheated thing. We always get heated up as an O-line, D-line, but that just got took too far. …. I had to apologize to my team right after the altercation, and I also apologized to Germain Ifedi on a personal level. So that was my goal in the whole thing, just getting past this and working toward the season.” — DE Frank Clark on his fight with Germain Ifedi.

Injury Report:

LB K.J. Wright (knee) did not practice. Tight End Luke Willson (groin) did not practice. Thomas Rawls didn’t practice for the second-straight day.

Attendance: 2,447