Former Oregon Duck Christian French had a sack and two fumble recoveries in the Seahawks win over the Chargers last Sunday in their first preseason game.

Christian French

Position: Defensive End

Height, weight: 6-5, 249 pounds

College: Oregon

Years with Seahawks: First season

Three questions:

1. You signed with the Seahawks days before you played against the Chargers. What was the timeline for you like last week, and how were you staying ready before you were picked up?

They called me Wednesday night, brought me in Thursday morning. I got here after practice, went to meetings, picked up as much as I could. Practice full go on Friday, and luckily by the grace of God, got in in the first quarter and handled business after that. … (Before signing with Seattle) I was just training two to three times a day. They brought me out for a workout, they said, ‘not right now, sometime in the near future, it could be the day before a game, could be two days from now.’ I went back home to Sacramento and lo and behold, they called me a day and a half later, and said “Hey, come right back.”

2. Was it tough to come in on such short notice and then play almost immediately? Did it help that you were in rookie minicamp with Seattle last year too (French was waived after he suffered a patella injury and sprained his MCL on the last day of rookie minicamp)?

No, I was familiar with the system. I was here last year for rookie minicamp, got hurt, came back for this year’s rookie minicamp. There’s more stuff that they’ve put in now, but I just do the best I can, study overnight, pick up the plays and did just fine.

3. You were teammates with fellow Seahawks defensive end Dion Jordan at Oregon, what’s it like getting back together on the field for the same NFL team now?

It’s great seeing him here. Somebody else that I know. He’s like my big brother, I looked up to him in every way at Oregon, so he’s a positive role model for me.

Quote to note:

“He’s played very well. We’re really excited about him. He played inside, showed good effort, and had a great play chasing that screen down — that, really we’re fired up about because we’re trying to teach him the effort that matches our style of play. He’s very smart and that was a great first impression for him to make for us. And we have very high hopes for him the rest of these games and we’ll see how we can take him.” — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on rookie defensive tackle Nazair Jones’ performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Jones had four tackles, including one for loss, and a pass defense.)