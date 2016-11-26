The Queen of Soul took plenty of time off the clock with her rendition of the national anthem.

Caught up in the football spirit? Maybe that’s why Aretha Franklin decided to go long.

To say the Queen of Soul took a while to sing the national anthem before Thursday’s Lions-Vikings game in Detroit would be an understatement. Or, as the second-quarter graphic that CBS splashed across TV screens put it:

“Time of possession:

“Vikings 10:48

“Lions 14:37

“Aretha Franklin 4:35”

Current-events quiz

That 115-pound document that sold for $850,000 at a Beverly Hills auction was the:

a) oldest intact stone inscription of the Ten Commandments.

b) Green Bay Packers’ playbook.

Pass the dressing

Green Bay fanatic Glenn Seefeldt of Merrill, Wis., has taken a vow not to wear pants until his plummeting Packers win a game, WAOW-TV reported.

Much to the relief of his neighbors, however, he promised to wear shorts.

Check, please

The Cubs will foot the $388,000 bill to repair damage to the fencing and grass at Grant Park incurred during the team’s World Series celebration.

And the Mets thought the backfilling tab for Bartolo Colon’s slide into second was excessive.

Tweet of the Week

From @TheFakeESPN: “Aretha Franklin had a longer NFL career than Johnny Manziel.”

Just wondering

How soon before we see “Black Friday shopping” listed as an official designation on an NFL injury report?

Talko time

• Bob Molinaro of the Hampton Roads Virginian Pilot, wondering why Tom Brady is front and center in the NFL’s MVP discussion: “Weren’t the Patriots 3-0 with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback?”

• Spotted on a sign during Saturday’s “College GameDay” telecast on ESPN: “My wife thinks I’m Christmas shopping.”

• Lakers coach Luke Walton, to reporters, after the Warriors amassed 47 assists on 53 field goals in a 149-106 rout of his team: “One of the greatest stats I’ve ever heard or seen.”

Paging Moises Alou

President Obama wants the World Series-champion Cubs to pay a White House visit before his stay in office is up.

So what does he do for an encore, pardon Steve Bartman?