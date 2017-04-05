The Seahawks gave permission for Marshawn Lynch to visit the Raiders as the running back continues to consider returning to play.

Running back Marshawn Lynch further stoked rumors that he is contemplating coming out of retirement by making a visit to the Oakland Raiders’ facility on Wednesday.

The Times confirmed the visit, which was first reported by former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

The Seahawks gave permission for the visit so that Lynch could meet with Oakland coach Jack Del Rio and others as each side weighs if it would work for Lynch to play for the Raiders in 2017. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the visit was a possible final step toward a return, stating “My understanding is that meeting with Jack Del Rio is the final hurdle. If the # Raiders coach signs off, dominoes fall.”

However, a few steps would have to be taken before anything would happen.

Specifically, Lynch would first have to apply for reinstatement from the retired list from the NFL and then be placed back on Seattle’s roster before anything could happen. Lynch remains Seahawks’ property since he retired with two years remaining on his contract — his contract would simply pick up where it left off if he were to want to play again.

The Seahawks, though, still have not been informed that Lynch has applied for reinstatement, it was confirmed Wednesday morning — effectively meaning no apparent official steps have been taken for Lynch to return to play.

Once reinstated, Seattle could then try to work out a trade with the Raiders — maybe for a seventh-rounder — or simply release him.

Lynch could — and also likely would — be asked to pay back $2.5 million of his signing bonus, the amount that would cover the 2016 season, when he didn’t play, with no indications the Seahawks really might ask for Lynch to write that check to the team to get out of his contract.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL league meetings last week in Phoenix that Lynch was "entertaining" the idea of returning to play after announcing following the 2015 season that he was retiring — which he initially revealed in a Tweet during the Super Bowl.

The news of Lynch’s visit to the Raiders comes on the day before his production company, Beast Mode Productions, is debuting its first movie, “A Hundred Blocks” at the Oakland International Film Festival at Grand Lake Theater.

Asked last week if he thought Lynch could still play at a high level, Carroll said he wasn’t sure and that it would be based on how seriously Lynch would approach playing again.

“I don’t know ,’’ Carroll said. “Depends on how he has approached this off-season. He looked okay (when Carroll saw him 10 days ago). The mentality that it takes to play this game the way he plays the game, he has to really be invested and ready because he goes deep when he plays. And whether or not that is still in him and the burn is still there, I couldn’t tell that from talking to him.’’

Lynch will turn 31 on April 22.

He had 417 yards on 111 carries in seven games in an injury-plagued final season with Seattle in 2015.