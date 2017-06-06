A tweet of Marshawn Lynch running for a touchdown in a Raiders' OTA may be most noteworthy for the fact Lynch is actually taking part in OTAs.

A tweet (shown below) from Oakland Raiders’ coach Jack Del Rio Monday afternoon undoubtedly sparked a tinge of nostalgia in Seahawks’ fans.

In the clip, Marshawn Lynch runs through the middle of an open hole and then unleashes a few moves reminiscent of some of his best runs with the Seahawks before diving into the end zone.

It’s fun to look at but comes with about a million caveats.

Foremost, players are not wearing pads and no contact is allowed in OTAs (Organized Team Activities) as the Seahawks learned last year when they got penalized when a receiver and defensive back (neither of whom was on the team’s active roster last season) ran into each other going for a pass and bumped heads. One player received a concussion and the incident resulted in the Seahawks being docked a week of OTAs this year.

So keep that in mind as you watch and clip and see defenders peel off instead of attempt to make any sort of contact with anyone (running backs are also routinely told to run to the end zone on every handoff during non-contact drills).

And the Seahawks might tell you that the most noteworthy thing about the clip is Lynch actually taking part in an OTA — he had not done so with Seattle since at least 2012 (OTAs are officially voluntary).

But if you are a Lynch or Raiders’ fan then the clip understandably makes you excited — if nothing else, it shows Lynch’s enthusiasm for his return to football that he is taking part in drills he didn’t during the latter part of his Seattle career.

Whether it indicates that Lynch is back to his pre-2015 form will take into the fall to find out for sure.