Marshawn Lynch, the former Seahawks running back who came out of retirement to sign with Oakland, sat during the national anthem before the Raiders’ exhibition opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Marshawn Lynch, the former Seahawks running back who came out of retirement to sign with Oakland, sat during the national anthem before the Raiders’ exhibition opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

Lynch rarely talks to the media but has voiced his support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s seasonlong decision to kneel during the anthem to draw attention to what he saw as incidents of police brutality against people of color.

Kaepernick remains an unsigned free agent.

Lynch, who did not play in the game, sat on an orange cooler, arms on his knees, while all others around him stood.

Sankey tears ligament

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings waived former Huskies running back Bishop Sankey with an injured designation after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the exhibition opener.

The Vikings signed running back Bronson Hill to replace Sankey on the roster.

Sankey, a second-round draft pick by Tennessee in 2014, joined Minnesota’s practice squad late last season. He was hurt at the end of a 14-yard run at Buffalo on Thursday and left the stadium on crutches. Sankey can be placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Notes

• The Broncos appeared to have dodged a huge hit to their battered defensive line: Derek Wolfe’s right ankle injury isn’t as serious as first thought.

• The Buccaneers waived kicker Roberto Aguayo, a second-round pick who struggled to perform in the NFL after a record-setting career at Florida State.

• Jared Goff led the Rams on a touchdown drive in the opening minutes of a 13-10 exhibition victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

• Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota played his first game since breaking his right leg late last season in a 7-3 exhibition loss to the host New York Jets.