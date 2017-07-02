Former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch — played briefly but memorably — in a charity game Sunday organized by former Sounder Steve Zakuani.

Maybe the biggest name celebrity of the celebrities who played in a charity soccer game Sunday at Starfire in Tukwila organized by former Sounder Steve Zakuani was former Seahawk and now Oakland Raider Marshawn Lynch.

And, well, matters unfolded as you might have expected — which means, a little unexpected.

As the Tweet below shows, Lynch played in sandals, ran the ball into the net and got a red card (apparently for running the ball into the net, even if he wasn’t at the 1-yard line) but then appeared to make up with the ref who gave it to him, shaking his hand on the way off the field.

Who won? Who cares?