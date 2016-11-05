Marshawn Lynch relives one of his most iconic moments with a cart ride on the field ahead of Cal's game vs. UW.

BERKELEY, Calif. — In Seattle or Berkeley, on a cart or in retirement, Beast Mode still draws a crowd.

Just before the Bears took the field Saturday night, Lynch emerged from Cal’s tunnel driving a cart — with his mom in the passenger seat — to the middle of the field, the crowd standing in applause.

Lynch, of course, starred for the Seahawks before retiring earlier this year.

Marshawn and Mamma Lynch, ladies and gents: pic.twitter.com/MFPa24KDoz — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) November 6, 2016

This was part of a bobblehead promotion commemorating Lynch’s 2006 cart ride after a win vs. UW. It also coincided with Jeff Tedford’s return to Cal. Tedford, in his first season as a consultant for UW, was the Bears head coach from 2002-12.

“It’s pretty funny that they’re doing a bobblehead, because I got in trouble for that, like I planned it or something,” Tedford told Seattle reporters in August. “The next day I got a call from the (athletic director) saying, ‘He can’t be doing that.’ Marshawn is so fun-loving and he was excited after a big win, had a great game and all that. When you looked over there and saw it, it was funny. But after you sit back and look, all the fans are coming on the field, it could have been dangerous. So I get it. But he was having fun. I had to tell him, ‘No more.’ Keep the keys away from Marshawn. He can’t take the golf cart.”