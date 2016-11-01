Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch paid the team a visit Tuesday.

For an afternoon, Beast Mode was back in the Seahawks’ locker room Tuesday.

Marshawn Lynch, in town to attend a function for the foundation of former Seahwks receiver Ricardo Lockette, visited the team’s training facility in Renton and strolled through the locker room, wearing Seahawks shorts and sweatshirt.

Lynch greeted former teammates warmly and even gave a quick acknowledgement to reporters.

Among those talking to Lynch was fullback Will Tukuafu.

“We always talk whether he was here or elsewhere,’’ Tukuafu said, adding that Lynch remains “a huge influence’’ on the team. “Just his style,’’ Tukuafu said. “That’s the style that we want to emulate.’’

Lynch announced his retirement following the 2015 season. Since Lynch’s contract has two years remaining the Seahawks would still own his rights should he want to return to play.

Lynch was also back in Seattle in September to celebrate the opening of a Beast Mode Apparel store downtown.

In response to rumors that he might still want to play, Lynch said during an appearance in September on the Conan O’Brien Show that he is loving retirement.

“Loving it,” Lynch said then of being retired. “I’m getting to do a lot of things I’ve never done before.”

Lynch said of leaving football that “it just run its course. I had a great time when I played but, you know, it’s time for something new.”

Lynch said people have to have some screws loose to play football, and “the older I got, the screws started getting tightened up a little bit.”