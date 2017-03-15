A few offensive linemen and some defensive backs were among the primer Seahawks' earners from the NFL's performance-based pay system in 2016.

The final totals from the NFL’s performance-based pay system for 2016 were revealed Wednesday, and a few Seahawks came out pretty well.

The system is designed to reward younger players working on less-expensive contracts (often, rookie or undrafted free agent deals) who end up seeing significant playing time. In essence, rewarding them for doing more than maybe their contract anticipated they would (here’s an explanation of the system from 2015).

Each team has a pool of $3.995 million to distribute.

Seattle’s top earners were as follows:

OL Mark Glowinski, $303,282.60

OL George Fant, $250,834.09

CB DeShawn Shead, $249,993.19

OL Justin Britt, $177,546.54

DE Cassius Marsh, $158,549.15

DB Steven Terrell, $143,771.80

DT Tony McDaniel, $140,069.64

WR Tyler Lockett, $137,414.88

DB Kelcie McCray, $133,554.98

DL Frank Clark, $128,493.14

TE Brandon Williams, $107,769.52