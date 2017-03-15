A few offensive linemen and some defensive backs were among the primer Seahawks' earners from the NFL's performance-based pay system in 2016.

Share story

Bob Condotta
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The final totals from the NFL’s performance-based pay system for 2016 were revealed Wednesday, and a few Seahawks came out pretty well.

The system is designed to reward younger players working on less-expensive contracts (often, rookie or undrafted free agent deals) who end up seeing significant playing time. In essence, rewarding them for doing more than maybe their contract anticipated they would (here’s an explanation of the system from 2015).

Each team has a pool of $3.995 million to distribute.

Seattle’s top earners were as follows:

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

OL Mark Glowinski, $303,282.60

OL George Fant, $250,834.09

CB DeShawn Shead, $249,993.19

OL Justin Britt, $177,546.54

DE Cassius Marsh, $158,549.15

DB Steven Terrell, $143,771.80

DT Tony McDaniel, $140,069.64

WR Tyler Lockett, $137,414.88

DB Kelcie McCray, $133,554.98

DL Frank Clark, $128,493.14

TE Brandon Williams, $107,769.52

 

Bob Condotta: 206-515-5699 or bcondotta@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @bcondotta. Bob Condotta covers the Seahawks for the Seattle Times. He provides daily coverage of the team throughout the year.