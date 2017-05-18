Here are some notes and quotes following the Mariners’ 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox Thursday night.

SEATTLE MARINERS:

· Jean Segura (1×3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, IBB) extended his hitting streak to 17 consecutive games with a 3-run home run to left field in the 5th inning…during the streak (4/30-c), Segura is batting .387 (29×75) with 15 runs, 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 11 RBI in 17 games.

o Matches Mike Trout (4/17-5/5) for the longest hitting streak in the Majors this season.

o Ties Alex Rodriguez (5/5-23-/00) for the 2nd-longest hitting streak by a Mariners shortstop in club history…the club record by a Mariners shortstop is 20 games, shared by Yuniesky Betancourt (5/20-6/9/07) and Rodriguez (8/16-9/4/96).

· Jarrod Dyson (2×4, 3 R, HR, RBI, 2 SB) became the 11th different Mariners player (done 20x) to hit a home run and record at least 2 stolen bases in a game (last: Michael Saunders, 6/23/12 at SD)…marks the 1st time in his career that Dyson has accomplished this feat.

o Has matched his single-season career-high with 2 home runs (also: 2013 and 2015 w/KC).

o Recorded his 2nd multi-steal game of the season (also: 4/26 at DET).

o Over his last 5 games (5/13-c), he has reached base 10 times (5 H, 3 HBP, 2 BB).

· Over the last 6 games (5/12-c), Mariners pitchers have held their opponents to 8-hits-in-46 at-bats with runners in scoring position for a .174 batting average…the White Sox went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring positon tonight.

· Sam Gaviglio made his first career Major League start.

o Became the 10th different Mariners starter used this season (also: Hernandez, Iwakuma, Paxton, Gallardo, Miranda, De Jong, Overton, Bergman and Weber)…Seattle is the first team in the Majors this season to employ 10 different starters…marks the 2nd season in club history that the Mariners have used at least 10 different starters in the club’s first 42 games (also: 1997, 11 starters).

o The Mariners are now 4-5 in 9 starts by starters who were not in the Opening Day rotation (De Jong, Overton, Bergman, Weber and Gaviglio).

· Ben Gamel (2×4) has hit safely in 12-of-21 games since being recalled from AAA Tacoma on April 26, batting .309 (25×81) with 15 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs and 13 RBI in 21 games.

o Marked his 10th multi-hit game of the season…his 10 multi-hit games rank T3rd on the club (also: Guillermo Heredia), trailing Jean Segura (15) and Nelson Cruz (13).

· The Mariners are now 17-9 this season when scoring at least 4 runs…since May 3, are 9-1 when scoring 4+ runs.

· Mariners relievers allowed 3 home runs, matching a season-high (also: 4/25 at DET).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX:

· Todd Frazier and Tim Anderson hit back-to-back home runs on the top of the 8th inning to tie the game briefly 4-4…marks the 3rd time this season the White Sox have hit back-to-back home runs (last: Todd Frazier and Avisail Garcia in 9th inning on 4/28 at DET).

· The White Sox tied their season-high with 3 home runs (4x, last: 4/29 at DET).

· Tim Anderson extended his hitting streak to 7 games, batting .464 (13×28) with 3 runs scored, 1 double, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 3 RBI, 1 walk and 1 stolen base.

o Anderson tied his career-high with 3 hits (last: 4/24/17 vs. KC).

o Anderson has hit safely in all 7 career games vs. Seattle, batting .433 (13×30) with 7 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 3 RBI and 2 stolen bases.

· Matt Davidson hit his 7th home run of the season (last: 5/11 vs. MIN), tying him with Jose Abreu for the team lead…4 of his 7 home runs this season have come on the road (last: 5/4 at KC).

· Avisail Garcia hit his 15th multi-hit game of the season (last: 5/17 at LAA)…Garcia has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games with 5 multi-hit contests…during this stretch, dating back to May 11, he is batting .406 (13×32) with 5 runs scored, 1 double, 1 home run, 4 RBI, 2 HBP and 1 walk.

o Garcia has reached base safely in 19 of 22 road games this season, including at least 1 hit in 16 games, batting .357 (30×84) with 12 runs scored, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBI, 2 HBP and 5 walks.

· Todd Frazier has hit safely in 9 of 10 career games vs. Seattle, batting .350 (14×40) with 8 runs scored, 3 doubles, 5 home runs, 12 RBI and 3 walks.

POST-GAME QUOTES FROM WHITE SOX MANAGER RICK RENTERIA:

On tonight’s tough loss: “They’re tough losses, but hopefully they’re things we’re going to continue to get over. We don’t want to continue to have these types of losses. They battled back, the important thing for us was Covey, even though it was four runs he gave up on a breaking ball to I think Segura, the three-run home run. By far I think overall that might have been his best outing. It was through six, his fastball was at 93, working at about 93 consistently throughout the whole ballgame, which is a little bit better than it had been. His last time I think he got up to 95, but I think he was attacking the strike zone. I know when Narvaez came in he said his sinker was really heavy and hard. So he really did a nice job. I think the relief core did a nice job, Jennings had as good of a chance of being able to get Heredia as anybody else. Again, the guys battled back to put us in a position to potentially come out on top.”

On coming back from down four to tie the game: “I think coming back, obviously they don’t quit, the one thing that you want to make sure that you do when you’re having games like this is ultimately try to finish them up. That puts the icing on the cake and I think that when they continue to battle and fight that speaks to the character to those guys and how they go about doing their business, and they’ve been doing it all year.”