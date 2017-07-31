Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Malik McDowell is said to be on his way to Seattle to report to the team after being absent when the team opened training camp on Sunday while recovering from injuries suffered in a recent ATV accident.

Defensive lineman Malik McDowell, the Seahawks’ first pick in the 2017 NFL draft who suffered head injuries in an ATV accident two weeks ago, is expected to travel to Seattle from his home in Michigan Monday and could rejoin the team as early as Tuesday, it was confirmed on Monday.

That doesn’t mean McDowell will be on the field anytime soon as it remains unclear if or when he will play this season.

But it does mean that he is expected to be back in Seattle and report to the Seahawks. McDowell is currently on the reserve/did not report list while continuing to recover from his injuries at home in the Detroit area, which allowed the Seahawks to sign another player to the 90-man roster to take his spot. But once he joins the team he will become part of the 90-man roster and the Seahawks will have to release someone to make room.

McDowell coming to Seattle will also allow Seahawks’ physicians to get their first look at him since his accident, which was revealed by the team when training camp began on Sunday.

McDowell has been said to have suffered a concussion and other facial injuries. But the team has yet to look at him and get its own assessment of his injuries.

The Seahawks did not detail the nature of McDowell’s injuries on Sunday, citing in part his wishes for privacy, and have set no timetable for when he will be able to play. But his arrival in Seattle should allow the team to get more clarity.

The team will have to put McDowell on the non-football injury list once he returns.

McDowell, who played at Michigan State, was taken by the Seahawks with the No. 35 overall pick in the draft in the second round and had been expected to play a significant role in the team’s defensive line rotation this season.

But that’s now in doubt. Asked on Sunday if thought McDowell could play this season, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said “We’ll see. I don’t know that.” Asked if the injuries are long term Carroll said only “we’ll wait and see what’s going on.”

After the Seahawks made their statement Sunday, McDowell then tweeted that he expects to be with the Seahawks “in the next few days” and that “my injury is not life or career threatening as some have speculated.”

McDowell signed a four-year contract worth $6.9 million in May, a deal that included a $3.198 million signing bonus. It’s unclear if McDowell’s injury could impact his contract should he miss significant time. Players on the non-football injury list can be subject to losing parts of their salaries/bonuses.