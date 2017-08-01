Seattle's first pick in the 2017 draft, defensive lineman Malik McDowell, is in town and will be examined by team doctors as he officially reports to the team.
Malik McDowell wasn’t present at the Seahawks’ practice Tuesday.
But as had been expected, the team’s first pick in the 2017 NFL draft was back in town and has begun meeting with team doctors and coaches for the first time since an ATV accident two weeks ago in which he suffered a concussion and other facial injuries that has delayed the start of his Seahawks’ career.
McDowell, a defensive lineman from Michigan State, was not in town when the Seahawks began training camp on Sunday instead continuing his rehab in his native Detroit. But he flew to town Monday night and Carroll said the process with McDowell “starts happening today.”
“He got in fine and we are really anxious to really let everybody see him and take care of him and look after him and find out first-hand,’’ Carroll said. “Everything has been communicated with the doctors at the other end, which has been in-depth. But we will get to see him and do all the stuff and figure out what it all means.’’
Carroll said he had not yet met with McDowell but indications are that will happen soon.
McDowell has not yet been listed as officially reporting to the team, which allows him to not yet count against the 90-man roster. But as soon as he does officially report he will then count against the 90-man roster.
If McDowell does not pass a physical he will likely then be placed on the non-football injury list.
Regardless, there should start to be a lot more clarity as to McDowell’s situation and immediate football future now that he is in town and can be examined by the team.
In other news and notes from practice:
- RB C.J. Prosise was back on the field Tuesday and took part in some drills but was limited after missing the first two days with what Carroll said was food poisoning. “He had a real bad stomach thing,” Carroll said. “Something he ate just didn’t sit well with him. The first day he was really sick and he was recovering yesterday and he got work today and when we come back (Thursday) he will be full go.”
- There did not appear to be any new injuries.
- WR Tyler Lockett remains on the PUP list but Carroll said he worked out twice on Tuesday and that he is close to returning. “He’s probably a couple of days from coming back out and start running around,” Carroll said.
- Carroll clarified that rookie LT Justin Senior, who is also on the PUP list, has a knee issue and did not pass his physical.
- Carroll said LT Luke Joeckel is pretty much full go as he makes his way back from knee surgery last October. Joeckel took part in everything Tuesday, working at the end with the number one offense at left tackle. Carroll said he thinks the team may be “a couple of days away” from “not even thinking about it anymore.”
- Tuesday’s practice was the first for the Seahawks in any sort of pads as the players wore helmets and shoulder pads. That led to a couple of pretty small skirmishes but nothing that was anything out of the ordinary for a football training camp. One occurred when Thomas Rawls lowered his shoulder into Kache Palacio and a little pushing and shoving ensued. Another time Frank Clark and what appeared to be Germain Ifedi kept the play going after the whistle leading to the inevitable rushing in of bodies. Basically, training camp.
- The number one OL in the team drills looked this way from left to right typically was: Joeckel rotating with George Fant, Rees Odhiambo, Justin Britt, Oday Aboushi and Ifedi. The number two OL, left to right, was Robert Myers, Jordan Roos, Joey Hunt, Mark Glowinski and Ethan Pocic. But there was a fair bit of mixing and matching, as well.
- Blair Walsh was 6-6 on field goals in team sessions after going 4-4 on Monday.
- Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham made highlight-reel juggling catches to highlight the offense for the day. The passing game was again a little spotty, though.
