Seattle's first pick in the 2017 draft, defensive lineman Malik McDowell, is in town and will be examined by team doctors as he officially reports to the team.

Malik McDowell wasn’t present at the Seahawks’ practice Tuesday.

But as had been expected, the team’s first pick in the 2017 NFL draft was back in town and has begun meeting with team doctors and coaches for the first time since an ATV accident two weeks ago in which he suffered a concussion and other facial injuries that has delayed the start of his Seahawks’ career.

McDowell, a defensive lineman from Michigan State, was not in town when the Seahawks began training camp on Sunday instead continuing his rehab in his native Detroit. But he flew to town Monday night and Carroll said the process with McDowell “starts happening today.”

“He got in fine and we are really anxious to really let everybody see him and take care of him and look after him and find out first-hand,’’ Carroll said. “Everything has been communicated with the doctors at the other end, which has been in-depth. But we will get to see him and do all the stuff and figure out what it all means.’’

Carroll said he had not yet met with McDowell but indications are that will happen soon.

McDowell has not yet been listed as officially reporting to the team, which allows him to not yet count against the 90-man roster. But as soon as he does officially report he will then count against the 90-man roster.

If McDowell does not pass a physical he will likely then be placed on the non-football injury list.

Regardless, there should start to be a lot more clarity as to McDowell’s situation and immediate football future now that he is in town and can be examined by the team.

