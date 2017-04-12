The Seahawks are wrapping up some voluntary workouts led by Russell Wilson in southern California.

The Seahawks will begin their official off-season training program next week, a two-month regimen that gradually builds to a mandatory three-day mini-camp in June.

As has been the case since his first off-season with the team, quarterback Russell Wilson has led voluntary workouts in the days leading into the official program.

This year’s, though, have seemed a little lower-key than previous seasons.

In the wake of the Super Bowl in 2014, the gossip and news sit TMZ staked out the Seahawks as they worked out in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Then in the wake of the Super Bowl loss to the loss to the Patriots in 2015, Wilson famously arranged for an attention-getting week in Maui for not only offensive skill players but also many on defense.

But this season, the Seahawks are again working out in the Los Angeles area, typically at USC, not far from what has become Wilson’s off-season home in San Diego, doing so without a lot of fanfare other than some Tweets posted by Wilson himself.

Among Wilson’s tweets was one posted Wednesday in which he looked into the camera and explained that the purpose is: “Most importantly, it’s about togetherness. It’s about bringing guys together to work and be on the same page – communication, getting the signals down right, getting the routes, and the depth and the timing and everything in sync.”

Among the players visible are Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Kasen Williams, Paul Richardson, Luke Willson, Nick Vannett and Tanner McEvoy as well as quarterbacks Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps.

Heaps, a member of the Seahawks for much of last season, is not on the roster now but was invited by Wilson to participate and help throw passes (and it obviously helps that Heaps knows the offense well).

Boykin’s presence is noteworthy if not necessarily overly newsworthy.

Boykin was arrested on suspicion of pubic intoxication and marijuana possession last month and then arrested again in connection with the same incident when it was determined that it violated the terms of probation for a previous offense in Dec., 2015 for which he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Boykin was released on $2,500 bond with an arraignment set for May 3. But he remains with the team and expected to take part in everything the team does otherwise, with head coach Pete Carroll having said the Seahawks will let the legal system play out but that for now, no change in Boykin’s status with the team is expected.

That doesn’t mean the Seahawks won’t bring in competition at quarterback. With only Wilson and Boykin on the roster at QB, the Seahawks have already said they planned to sign or draft another quarterback anyway (I took a detailed look at Seattle’s quarterback situation following Boykin’s arrest in March).

But for now, Boykin remains the backup, a role he is continuing to work to hold with his off-season work.