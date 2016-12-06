Rams coach Jeff Fisher takes optimistic approach as he nears all-time NFL record for losses.
Not everybody wants to be No. 1.
Rams coach Jeff Fisher — 173-164-1 in his 22 NFL seasons — is just one defeat from tying Dan Reeves’ all-time NFL record for losses.
“I actually don’t look at that,” he told reporters this week. “I’ve had a few wins in my career, as well. … You can look at it as glass half-full or half-empty. I look at it as half-full.”
Don’t be so modest, Jeff. Going off his winning percentage, his glass is actually .513 full.
• At TheKicker.com: “Packers’ kids sick of hearing how they had to drive 98 yards in the snow.”
• At TheKicker.com: “Draymond records another triple-double: kicking, punching, biting.”
Intercepted!
A man stole a pail containing $1.6 million worth of gold flakes off the open back of a Loomis armored truck in New York.
No truth to the rumor the perp was wearing a Brock Osweiler jersey.
Sports quiz
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he’s tried smoking marijuana to ease the pain of:
a) his chronic back problems.
b) watching a 49ers game.
Stat of the Day
Jaguars QB Blake Bortles has amassed more pick-sixes thrown (11) than victories (10) in his three-year NFL career.
Talking the talk
• Central Arkansas football coach Steve Campbell, to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, on Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp amassing 412 catches for 6,156 yards and 70 TDs in four college seasons: “Jerry Rice, you know, he had Nintendo numbers, and this guy broke his records.”
• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on reports that 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick plans to become a free agent after the season: “Wow. He should be about as sought-after as 49ers season tickets.”
• Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to AP, on his team’s lucky breaks this season: “It’s football. That ball is shaped awkward so it can bounce in any which direction. That’s why we love the game.”
• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on the Cornhuskers getting selected to play in the Music City Bowl: “Confused Nebraskans began making reservations in Branson.”
Catch some Z’s
Lack of sleep costs American employers $411 billion a year in lost productivity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Suggested remedies range from sleeping pills to Browns season tickets.
