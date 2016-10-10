The Falcons are excelling with a high-flying offense.

Time: 1:25 p.m.

TV: Ch. 13.

2016 record: 4-1

By the numbers 175 Points scored, a team record through the first five games. 180 Combined receiving yards Sunday for Atlanta’s running backs, the most in a game for a team’s running backs in the NFL since 2013. 286 Total yards from scrimmage Sunday for Freeman and Coleman, 77 percent of Atlanta’s total offense of 372

Coach: Dan Quinn (12-9 in second season with Falcons).

Series record: Seahawks lead it 9-5 including a 33-10 win at Atlanta in 2013. The Falcons have won the last two meetings in Seattle, however, including 30-28 in 2011.

Early line: Seahawks by 6 points.

Key Falcons players

QB Matt Ryan: Now 30 and in his ninth season, Ryan is close to reaching grizzled veteran status. He’s also off to one of the best starts by a quarterback in recent history leading the NFL in both yards (1,740) and rating (121.6) with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s on pace for 5,568 yards, which would be an NFL record (Peyton Manning holds it with 5,477 yards in 2013). One big change this season is Ryan’s average per attempt of 10.36 —he has a career average of 7.34.

WR Julio Jones: The 6-3, 220-pounder from Alabama again ranks as one of the best receivers in the NFL —he tied for the league lead in receptions last season with 136 — standing third in the NFL in receiving with 24 catches for 517 yards. He also leads the NFL with 10 catches of 20 yards or more. Jones had 300 yards in a win over Carolina on Oct. 2 before being held to just two catches for 29 yards against Denver. Jones did not play against Seattle in 2013 but had a big game against the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in 2011 with 11 receptions for 127 yards on 17 targets.

RB Tevin Coleman: The second-year player from Indiana has joined with third-year running back Devonta Freeman to give the Falcons one of the most dangerous backfield duos in the NFL, each with an ability to run and catch. Coleman is on pace for 512 yards rushing and 1,002 receiving after catching four passes for 132 yards against Denver on Sunday. Coleman caught two deep passes Sunday when he was matched up against linebackers, a versatility that has made the Falcons more difficult to defend this season.

CB Desmond Trufant: The former Wilson High and UW standout has been a mainstay for the Falcons since the team took him in the 2013 draft at No. 22 overall. Trufant has been a starter since day one and made the Pro Bowl last season and the team also picked up a roughly $8 million option on his contract for 2017. Trufant, who has started 53 straight games, has one interception this season.

Falcons’ keys to success: Atlanta is one of the early surprise teams in the NFL with a 4-1 record and wins against each of the Super Bowl contestants of a year ago — Carolina and Denver. Of course, Atlanta was also one of the early surprise teams last season, starting 5-0 before stumbling to a 3-8 finish that left the Falcons at 8-8 overall and out of the playoffs. This start, though, may have some more substance to it than last season’s, which was built in part on a favorable schedule. Not only has Atlanta beaten Denver on the road but also Oakland — the only loss this year for both the Broncos and Raiders. Somewhat at odds with the background of second-year coach Quinn — who was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 — the Falcons are doing it largely with an offense putting up astounding numbers. Atlanta leads the NFL averaging 457.4 yards and 35 points per game, standing first in passing offense at 333.4 per game and sixth in rushing at 124 (and seventh in rushing yards per attempt at 4.5). Atlanta also has cut down on turnovers — the Falcons lost 30 last season but have committed just three so far this year. And while their defense is far from a strength — Atlanta is 26th overall, allowing 388.8 per game — some of the draft picks Quinn has made appear to be paying off. Second-year end Vic Beasley had 3.5 sacks against Denver as the Falcons had six overall — and now have 11 on the season after ranking last in the NFL in 2015 with 19. And rookie Keanu Neal, whom Quinn envisions as a Falcons’ version of Kam Chancellor, is coming off a nice game against the Broncos, earning the highest defensive grade on the team from Pro Football Focus.