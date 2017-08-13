Among the Seahawks not expected to play Sunday is rookie receiver Amara Darboh, who was injured in practice this week.

Among the Seahawks who were listed as not expected to play in the team’s preseason opener Sunday against the Chargers in Carson, Calif., was a trio of receivers — Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and rookie Amara Darboh.

Baldwin and Lockett had already been announced as out with the Seahawks easing Lockett back in following his broken leg suffered last Dec. 24 and Baldwin was held out after suffering an ankle injury in practice this week.

Darboh, a rookie third-round pick out of Michigan, was injured late in practice Friday — the nature and severity was unclear though he returned to the field later to watch the rest of the workout.

The Seahawks on Saturday re-signed receiver Jamel Johnson, apparently to add depth with Baldwin, Lockett and Darboh out.

Also listed as out was defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, a second-year player who is coming back from knee surgery last season and also apparently is just being held out as the team eases him back.

Also not expected to play was tight end Luke Willson, who suffered a groin injury last week.

Others out had already been listed as not expected to play including cornerback Jeremy Lane, linebacker D.J. Alexander and linebacker Marcus Smith as well as players who are on the PUP or NFI lists such as DeShawn Shead.