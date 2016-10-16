Follow our live pregame updates from CenturyLink Field as the Seahawks prepare to face the Falcons this afternoon.
The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) return from their bye to take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-1) for what has shaped up to be the Hawks’ biggest test yet this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. Pacific time at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. The game is televised on Fox and broadcast on 710 AM ESPN Seattle radio. Follow our live coverage below.
Jump to live postgame coverage »
TV: Q-13 Fox | Radio: 710 AM ESPN Seattle | Twitter: #ATLvsSEA
- Inactives: Seahawks SS Kam Chancellor, DE Frank Clark, others to miss game
- Seahawks’ top-rated defense faces Falcons’ No. 1 offense
- Five Seahawks to watch against Atlanta
- Matt Calkins: Seahawks need to prove it before fans get too giddy
- Poll: Who will throw for more yards, Russell Wilson or Matt Ryan?
- Seahawks waive former third-round pick DT Jordan Hill off injured reserve
- Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett eager to get back to his regular role
- NFL scoreboard
Using our mobile app? Switch to browser »
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.