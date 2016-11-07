The Seahawks host the Bills in a 'Monday Night Football' matchup that could bump the Hawks up to No. 2 in the NFC. Follow our live coverage from CenturyLink Field.

Seattle is still suffering from the injury bug, missing key players like Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett and Thomas Rawls, th while Russell Wilson remains less than 100 percent. Even still, the Seahawks should have the advantage in personnel over a Bills squad that ranks 25th in points scored this season.

Seattle also has a league-best .733 winning percentage on Monday Night Football, going 22-8 all-time. Russell Wilson has also shined under the Monday night lights, going 5-0 with 10 TD and no interceptions in such games.

