Get live updates from our reporters and columnists as the Seahawks take on the Patriots on "Sunday Night Football" at Gillette Stadium.

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2-1) take on the New England Patriots (7-1) in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Pacific time.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Both teams lead their respective divisions by considerable margins. And while a revenge win over the Patriots would be nice for the Seahawks after their heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX, struggling Seattle hopes to reaffirm that they are still on New England’s level.

Follow our live game coverage, commentary and analysis from our Seattle Times reporters and columnists below.

Jump to live updates and chat »

Jump to comments »

Pregame coverage:

⇈ Jump back to top ⇈

⇈ Jump back to top ⇈