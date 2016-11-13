Get live updates from our reporters and columnists as the Seahawks take on the Patriots on "Sunday Night Football" at Gillette Stadium.
The Seattle Seahawks (5-2-1) take on the New England Patriots (7-1) in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Pacific time.
Both teams lead their respective divisions by considerable margins. And while a revenge win over the Patriots would be nice for the Seahawks after their heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX, struggling Seattle hopes to reaffirm that they are still on New England’s level.
