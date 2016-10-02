Follow our live pregame coverage and analysis as the Seahawks prepare to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) take on the New York Jets (1-2) in Week 4 of the 2016 NFL season at 10 a.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The game is televised on Fox and is broadcast locally on 710 AM ESPN Seattle radio. You can follow live scores, stats, updates, analysis and commentary from our Seattle Times sports staff below.
TV: Q13 Fox | Radio: 710 AM ESPN Seattle | Twitter: #SEAvsNYJ
- Seahawks inactives: Prosise, Vannett out; Spiller will make debut
- NFL scoreboard
- Seahawks-Jets: Three things to watch
- Seahawks return to scene of their greatest victory: MetLife Stadium
- Seahawks still waiting to see how running game unfolds post-Lynch
- Seahawks injury update: Jimmy Graham listed as questionable for Jets
- Jets receiver Eric Decker ruled out for Sunday’s game
