Get live updates, coverage and discussion from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as the Seahawks get ready to face the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
The Seattle Seahawks (7-2-1) are in Tampa, Florida, without key defenders and with little depth at running back as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and the game is televised on Fox.
You can get our complete coverage, commentary, analysis and photos from our Seattle Times reporters, columnists and photographers below.
Seattle Times writers Bob Condotta and Larry Stone preview the game:
Pregame coverage:
- Without Earl Thomas beside him, Richard Sherman faces a tough test
- Three keys to the game: Can Thomas Rawls carry the load at running back?
- Five Seahawks to watch against Tampa Bay: Rawls, Lockett, Chancellor and more
- George Farmer’s turn finally arrives with Seahawks
- Why consistency is Russell Wilson’s best trait
- Doug Baldwin fined $12,154 for middle finger salute to Darrell Bevell
