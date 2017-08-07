The team will break its usual routine Monday and take part in a mock game at the VMAC. Watch along and follow the latest right here.
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks had a productive day at camp Sunday, as the QB dazzled in perhaps his best practice yet. However, Germaine Ifedi and Frank Clark are still sitting out of camp after a fight four days ago.
The team will break its usual routine Monday and take part in a mock game at the VMAC. Watch along and follow the latest right here.
Here’s what you missed:
- What we learned from Day 7 of Seahawks training camp
- Best photos from Seahawks training camp on Sunday
- Seahawks waive safety Jordan Simone, sign OL Darrell Brown
- Doug Baldwin is correct: NFL is sending a message by blackballing Kaepernick | Calkins
And here’s the team’s training camp schedule:
Most Read Stories
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Doug Baldwin is correct: The NFL is sending a message by blackballing Colin Kaepernick
- How big is too big? Amazon sparks antitrust concerns
- Ex-UW rowers charged with filming, sharing video of sex with women
- 'Everything reshuffles': It's an entirely new landscape in Seattle mayoral race
Day 1: Sunday, July 30 @ 10 a.m.
Day 2: Monday, July 31 @ 10 a.m.
Day 3: Tuesday, Aug. 1 @ 10 a.m.
Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 3 @ 10 a.m.
Day 5: Friday, Aug. 4 @ 10 a.m.
Day 6: Sunday, Aug. 6 @ 10 a.m.
Day 7: Wednesday, Aug. 9 @ 10 a.m.
Day 8: Thursday, Aug. 10 @ 10 a.m.
Day 9: Friday, Aug. 11 @ 10 a.m.
Day 10: Tuesday, Aug. 15 @ 11 a.m.
Day 11: Wednesday, Aug. 16 @ 10 a.m.
Training camp countdown:
- Will the offensive line be better in 2017?
- Will a healthy Russell Wilson bring back the running game?
- Who will emerge as starting tailback?
- Is this the year the Jimmy Graham trade pays off?
- Will the return of Earl Thomas fix all?
- What roles will the draft picks play?
- Who are the favorites at five key position battles?
- How will Richard Sherman react to offseason of discontent?
- Which UDFAs could make the 53-man roster?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.