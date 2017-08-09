Follow along here for live updates from Seahawks training camp, and don't miss the sketches that come from camp.

After a day off from camp yesterday, the Seahawks are back at it Wednesday from the VMAC. We’ll have a special guest joining camp from The Seattle Times’ team, as Seattle Sketcher heads to camp to sketch fans and the many scenes from Renton.

Follow along here for live updates from Seahawks training camp, and don’t miss the sketches that come from camp.

Watch live:

Scenes from camp by Seattle Sketcher:

Here’s what you missed:

And here’s the team’s training camp schedule:

Day 1: Sunday, July 30 @ 10 a.m.

Day 2: Monday, July 31 @ 10 a.m.

Day 3: Tuesday, Aug. 1 @ 10 a.m.

Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 3 @ 10 a.m.

Day 5: Friday, Aug. 4 @ 10 a.m.

Day 6: Sunday, Aug. 6 @ 10 a.m.

Day 7: Wednesday, Aug. 9 @ 10 a.m.

Day 8: Thursday, Aug. 10 @ 10 a.m.

Day 9: Friday, Aug. 11 @ 10 a.m.

Day 10: Tuesday, Aug. 15 @ 11 a.m.

Day 11: Wednesday, Aug. 16 @ 10 a.m.

Training camp countdown: