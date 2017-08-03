Follow along live for news and updates as the Seahawks take the field Thursday at the VMAC in Renton.

After a day off Wednesday, the Seahawks open up Day 4 of camp in the haze and heat.

Watch live:

Here’s what you missed:

And here’s the team’s training camp schedule:

Day 1: Sunday, July 30 @ 10 a.m.

Day 2: Monday, July 31 @ 10 a.m.

Day 3: Tuesday, Aug. 1 @ 10 a.m.

Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 3 @ 10 a.m.

Day 5: Friday, Aug. 4 @ 10 a.m.

Day 6: Sunday, Aug. 6 @ 10 a.m.

Day 7: Wednesday, Aug. 9 @ 10 a.m.

Day 8: Thursday, Aug. 10 @ 10 a.m.

Day 9: Friday, Aug. 11 @ 10 a.m.

Day 10: Tuesday, Aug. 15 @ 11 a.m.

Day 11: Wednesday, Aug. 16 @ 10 a.m.

Training camp countdown: