Follow along live for news and updates as the Seahawks take the field Thursday at the VMAC in Renton.
After a day off Wednesday, the Seahawks open up Day 4 of camp in the haze and heat.
Follow along live for news and updates as the Seahawks take the field Thursday at the VMAC in Renton.
Watch live:
Here’s what you missed:
- As Seahawks take a day off from training camp, here’s one thought on each position group
- Seahawks GM John Schneider keeps rolling dice, winning on big-money contract extensions | Calkins
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Hoping for a leftist revolution in Tuesday’s vote? Not so fast | Danny Westneat
And here’s the team’s training camp schedule:
Day 1: Sunday, July 30 @ 10 a.m.
Day 2: Monday, July 31 @ 10 a.m.
Day 3: Tuesday, Aug. 1 @ 10 a.m.
Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 3 @ 10 a.m.
Day 5: Friday, Aug. 4 @ 10 a.m.
Day 6: Sunday, Aug. 6 @ 10 a.m.
Day 7: Wednesday, Aug. 9 @ 10 a.m.
Day 8: Thursday, Aug. 10 @ 10 a.m.
Day 9: Friday, Aug. 11 @ 10 a.m.
Day 10: Tuesday, Aug. 15 @ 11 a.m.
Day 11: Wednesday, Aug. 16 @ 10 a.m.
Training camp countdown:
- Will the offensive line be better in 2017?
- Will a healthy Russell Wilson bring back the running game?
- Who will emerge as starting tailback?
- Is this the year the Jimmy Graham trade pays off?
- Will the return of Earl Thomas fix all?
- What roles will the draft picks play?
- Who are the favorites at five key position battles?
- How will Richard Sherman react to offseason of discontent?
- Which UDFAs could make the 53-man roster?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.