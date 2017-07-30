Follow live as the Seahawks open up training camp Sunday in Renton, embarking on another season with lofty expectations.

The Seahawks open up training camp Sunday in Renton, embarking on another season with lofty expectations. As beat writer Bob Condotta notes in his training camp preview, some of the faces have changed, but the core that helped Seattle reach consecutive Super Bowls remains intact.

Here’s what you need to know as the Seahawks begin training camp.

And here’s the team’s training camp schedule:

Day 1: Sunday, July 30 @ 10 a.m.

Day 2: Monday, July 31 @ 10 a.m.

Day 3: Tuesday, Aug. 1 @ 10 a.m.

Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 3 @ 10 a.m.

Day 5: Friday, Aug. 4 @ 10 a.m.

Day 6: Sunday, Aug. 6 @ 10 a.m.

Day 7: Wednesday, Aug. 9 @ 10 a.m.

Day 8: Thursday, Aug. 10 @ 10 a.m.

Day 9: Friday, Aug. 11 @ 10 a.m.

Day 10: Tuesday, Aug. 15 @ 11 a.m.

Day 11: Wednesday, Aug. 16 @ 10 a.m.