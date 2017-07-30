Follow live as the Seahawks open up training camp Sunday in Renton, embarking on another season with lofty expectations.
The Seahawks open up training camp Sunday in Renton, embarking on another season with lofty expectations. As beat writer Bob Condotta notes in his training camp preview, some of the faces have changed, but the core that helped Seattle reach consecutive Super Bowls remains intact.
Here’s what you need to know as the Seahawks begin training camp.
And here’s the team’s training camp schedule:
Day 1: Sunday, July 30 @ 10 a.m.
Day 2: Monday, July 31 @ 10 a.m.
Day 3: Tuesday, Aug. 1 @ 10 a.m.
Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 3 @ 10 a.m.
Day 5: Friday, Aug. 4 @ 10 a.m.
Day 6: Sunday, Aug. 6 @ 10 a.m.
Day 7: Wednesday, Aug. 9 @ 10 a.m.
Day 8: Thursday, Aug. 10 @ 10 a.m.
Day 9: Friday, Aug. 11 @ 10 a.m.
Day 10: Tuesday, Aug. 15 @ 11 a.m.
Day 11: Wednesday, Aug. 16 @ 10 a.m.
Most Read Stories
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- As Redfin IPO leaps 44 percent, CEO worries Seattle will become like Bay Area
- Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars, but warns of ‘manufacturing hell’
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.