Got questions about what the Seahawks will do in next week's NFL draft? Chat live with NFL draft guru Rob Rang today at 3 p.m.
We’re just one week away from the 2017 NFL draft. And, as Seahawks fans know, trying to predict what Seattle will do in the draft can be a nearly impossible task.
But if there’s one person who can attempt to predict what will go down next week in Philadelphia, it’s NFL draft expert Rob Rang. By day, Rang is a teacher at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma. Outside of the classroom he is a senior NFL draft analyst for The Sports Xchange and CBSSports.com.
For the better part of a decade, Rang has been one of the country’s top NFL draft experts trying to forecast who will go where. This year’s draft runs April 27 to 29 in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
You can submit questions for Rang in the window above. Your question will go into moderation and Rang will get to it as soon as he can.
