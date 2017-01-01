Aaron Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half, lifting the Green Bay Packers to an NFC North-winning 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers called his shot, and with the NFC North title on the line, the two-time MVP delivered a performance for the ages.

Rodgers threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns and repeatedly extended plays with his feet as the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions, 31-24, to win their fifth NFC North championship in six years.

The Lions qualified for the playoffs before Sunday’s game kicked off when the New York Giants beat Washington, but they enter the postseason having lost three straight and have beat just one team with a winning record all season.

Saturday NFC wild-card game, Detroit @ Seahawks, 5:15 p.m., Ch. 5

On Sunday, with no answer for Rodgers, the Lions squandered an opportunity to win a division championship and host a playoff game for the first time 23 years. Instead, they’ll be the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs and face the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at CenturyLink Field.

The Packers, winners of five of the last six NFC North titles, host the Giants next Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers completed 27 of 39 passes, shredded a secondary that got Darius Slay back from a hamstring injury and was serenaded by “Go Pack, Go” chants as the final minute wound down.

Rodgers, who said in November that he thought the Packers could run the table and win their final six games, also ran for 43 yards on nine carries and led Green Bay to 21 second-half points as the Packers rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit.

He threw touchdown passes of 7 yards to Aaron Ripkowski, 3 yards to Davante Adams, 10 yards to Geronimo Allison and 9 yards to Adams with 2:50 to play to seal the victory.

The Lions, who finished 9-7 and blew a two-game division lead with three to play, drove inside the Packers’ 20-yard line with less than 2 minutes to play, but Micah Hyde intercepted Matthew Stafford in the end zone.

Stafford completed 26 of 41 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions, who’ve made the playoffs twice in Jim Caldwell’s three seasons as head coach – the first time they’ve reached the postseason twice in a three-year span since 1997 and ‘99.

The Lions missed several scoring opportunities early and managed only 10 second-half points on a Matt Prater field goal and Stafford’s 35-yard Hail Mary to Anquan Boldin with 13 seconds to play.