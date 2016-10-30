Missed calls by the officials looked like a factor, but the Seahawks also committed 11 penalties one week after committing 10 against the Cardinals. Also, the offense couldn’t pull it together and the defense looked worn down.

Three quick observations after the Seahawks fell to the Saints 25-20 in New Orleans on Sunday:

1. Let’s talk about the penalties.

Because that’s going to be what everyone talks about after this game. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was irate after the Saints scored their go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. He argued that a Saints receiver “picked” Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane, allowing another receiver to catch the touchdown pass.

And then, later in the quarter, the Seahawks had issues with another non-call. On third down, the Saints picked up a first down when another receiver “picked” Lane.

Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira, a former NFL official, said Carroll had “legitimate gripes” with both calls. He especially thought the final blown pick call was missed.

Those were game-changing plays. But the Seahawks also had their own penalty issues.

Seattle was flagged for 11 penalties for 76 yards, a week after being called for 10 penalties for 90 yards in a tie against Arizona. That’s a lot of free yardage to overcome, especially for an offense that struggled even without being in a hole.

2. The offense couldn’t find the magic.

The Seahawks had three rushing yards at halftime. They ran just 19 plays in the first half, the third fewest in the NFL this season according to the Fox broadcast. In other words: They weren’t very good.

This has been an ongoing and troubling trend. Probably the most troubling trend for the Seahawks. The Seahawks have scored one touchdown in the last nine quarters of football. That’s not very good.

And yet Russell Wilson and the offense still had a chance in the final two minutes to pull out a win against the Saints. It looked like it was going to be another chapter in the Wilson comeback canon. It wasn’t. The Seahawks ran out of time. The questions about the offensive line and the general effectiveness of the offense will persist.

The Seahawks still can’t run the ball. Christine Michael led Seattle with 40 yards rushing. The Seahawks have had a 100-yard rusher just once this season.

Clearly something isn’t right. Clearly the Seahawks have problems that need to be figured out on offense. The Saints aren’t a very good defense statistically, and yet the Seahawks never looked right against them.

3. The defense looked worn down.

The Seahawks played five quarters of football and more than 90 plays last week against the Cardinals in the desert. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was so drained because of heat exhaustion that the team’s medical staff thought about taking him out on a stretcher. That’s the kind of toll it took.

The Seahawks closely monitored the defense’s recovery during the week, but the impact of that workload, coupled with another big workload against New Orleans, started to show.

The Seahawks still generally played well against the Saints. But New Orleans running back Tim Hightower rushed for more than 100 yards against the Seahawks. Without defensive lineman Michael Bennett, the pass rush wasn’t as consistently disruptive.

The Saints scored on their final six possessions against the Seahawks, and it just looked like Seattle fatigued down the stretch.