A union representing Las Vegas police on Thursday released a letter sent to the NFL asking the league to investigate Seahawk Michael Bennett for making false and defamatory comments about the department.

In response to claims Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett made on Wednesday alleging that Las Vegas police singled him out for being black an using excessive force, the police’s union on Thursday wrote a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asking for an investigation of Bennett.

The letter from the Las Vegas Police Protective Association Metro, Inc., claims that Bennett made “false and defamatory” comments about the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and asked Goodell to “conduct an investigation, and take appropriate action, into Michael Bennett’s obvious false allegations against our officers.”

The letter, reported by 8 News Now in Las Vegas, also notes that Bennett has been sitting for the anthem and states “While the NFL may condone Bennett’s disrespect for our American Flag, and everything it symbolizes, we hope the League will not ignore Bennett’s false accusations against our officers.”

Bennett on Wednesday detailed via Twitter an incident in which he was held on the ground with a gun pointed at his head while the Las Vegas police investigated if he was a suspect in a reported active shooter at the Cromwell Casino. Bennett was later released after he said police realized who he was, and no shooting was found to have occurred with police unclear what the sound was that led to the call.

The letter, authored by Detective Steve Grammas, claims police had “reasonable suspicion” to detain Bennett while they determined if he was a suspect. It concludes that Bennett’s claims that the officers, which the department has said are each Hispanic, are racist is “false and offensive to the men and women of law enforcement” and says the union is happy to meet with Goodell.

The NFL on Wednesday released a statement about the incident, saying Bennett “represents the best of the NFL” and that it will support Bennett and other NFL players in “promoting mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they loyally serve.”

In a statement, Bennett said Wednesday he is considering filing a federal civil-rights lawsuit and has asked for the LVMPD to release any body camera footage of the incident. The LVPMD said Wednesday the officer directly involved in the incident did not have his camera turned on.

While talking to media in Seattle Wednesday Bennett said he wasn’t attacking police as a whole.

“Do I think every police officer is bad? No, I don’t believe that,” he said. “Do I believe that there some people out there that judge people by the color of their skin? I do believe that and I’m just focused on trying to push forward and keep continuously championing the quest for justice for people, keeping pushing equality for oppressed people and that’s what I am about and going to keep doing.”