RENTON — It was the question up for debate after the Seahawks’ 38-10 loss against the Green Bay Packers: Did the Seahawks struggle defensively because they didn’t have safety Earl Thomas?

Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard offered a direct opinion on Tuesday and praised Thomas’ replacement, Steven Terrell.

“Our mistakes were not because Earl was not out there,” Richard said. “Obviously, it would be great to have him out there. He’s been a huge part of our defense. But, no, it was not the reason. Steven Terrell was out there in that spot and did a great job for us.”

So what were the issues? There were a couple to choose from.

One, the Seahawks’ pass rush struggled to get pressure on Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is great at evading rushers and extending plays by floating around, and he did that masterfully against the Seahawks. Some plays extended five or six seconds before he released the ball.

The Seahawks sacked Rodgers just once, and the pass rush hasn’t been as good the last few games as it had been earlier this season.

“If you think about the scrambling quarterbacks in the NFL, he’s probably if not the top one, one of the top ones,” Richard said. “Not for the simple fact that he gets explosive runs when he scrambles, but for the simple fact that he can extend a play beyond three or four or five seconds.”

Rodgers has also traditionally been very good when teams blitz, and the Seahawks only blitzed him four times. Richard made subtle mentions of the problems the Seahawks had in coverage, particularly when asked about the decision to blitz or not blitz Rodgers.

“It’s really just trying to force him into critical errors,” Richard said. “That’s really what it comes down to. That happens when we get tight coverage.”

As for Terrell, Richard said he played “fantastic” in just his second NFL start. It’s not fair to think he can completely replace Earl Thomas. In fact, the Seahawks don’t want him to copy Thomas, who so often used his instincts to make creative plays outside the structure of the defense. Richard said the Seahawks only want Terrell to be in position, nothing more.

“Really the big thing about him is he’s rarely out of position, if ever,” Richard said. “That’s what we count. We say, ‘We need you in the spots that we ask you to be in,’ and he absolutely provides that.”