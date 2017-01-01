A look at three keys to Sunday’s Seahawks-49ers game. Can Thomas Rawls get himself and the Seattle run game going? Who’s going to emerge among the wide receivers now that Tyler Lockett is out?

Containing Colin

The one big change in the 49ers since the Seahawks beat them 37-18 in September is the return of Colin Kaepernick as the quarterback, replacing Blaine Gabbert. Kaepernick has hit something of a stride of late, throwing five touchdowns against just one interception in the past three games while also remaining a threat to run — he had 113 yards on 10 carries against Miami in November.

Kaepernick has rarely played well against the Seahawks with seven interceptions and just two touchdowns in seven career games, but Seattle players regard him as more of a threat than Gabbert.

“He looks a little bit more confident in his throws,’’ said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. “The first time we played them, they ran some zone (read) stuff but like I don’t think Gabbert kept it that much — if he did he’s not the athlete that Kaepernick is, so that’s not really something they want to do. You can see that they really utilize his legs with Kaepernick. Whether it’s trying to get him out the pocket or try to get him running. … We’ve got to be prepared for him to run the ball. We feel like if we do a great job in coverage that’s what he’s going to do. We feel like we have the athletes to track him down.”

Run Rawls, run

If there’s any area of the game in which Seattle will want a good performance against the 49ers to springboard into the postseason it is the running game. Seattle probably will finish with its lowest average rushing yards per game since 2010, currently averaging 100.3 yards per game, 22nd in the NFL.

The Seahawks felt they were turning a corner with the running game before stumbling the past two weeks, getting 160 yards on 57 carries, 2.8 yards per carry. Both the Rams and Cardinals, though, have decent defensive fronts that have given Seattle fits the past few years. The 49ers, on the other hand, rank last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, 171.1, having already set a franchise record for rushing yards allowed in a season.

Thomas Rawls was held to 8 yards on eight carries last Saturday against the Cardinals before sitting out the second half with a bruised shoulder. But Rawls has returned to practice and the Seahawks will hope to get him back in a running rhythm heading into the playoffs. Rawls has a history of success against the 49ers, having rushed for 209 yards last year against San Francisco in Seattle, which remains his career high.

The Seahawks might not want to expose Russell Wilson to much running this week, however, meaning they might really want to rely on Rawls, as well as backup tailback Alex Collins.

Receiver roulette

The game will be the first for the Seahawks without Tyler Lockett, who suffered a season-ending leg injury (broken tibia and fibula) against the Cardinals. Lockett had moved into a role as the other starter in the team’s two-receiver sets alongside Doug Baldwin with Jermaine Kearse remaining a starter in three-receiver sets. Kearse could resume more of a regular role in the two-receiver sets with Lockett out.

But the big change will be an increase in snaps for Paul Richardson, a third-year player whose style more closely resembles that of Lockett in being able to stretch the field. Richardson ended up with a season-high 49 snaps against the Cardinals, most coming in the second half, finishing with four receptions for 42 yards as well as his first touchdown of the season.

The Seahawks also promoted former Skyline and University of Washington star Kasen Williams to the active roster and he could also see some playing time as the team fills out Lockett’s snaps. Richardson also will likely take over Lockett’s role as the primary kickoff returner, while Williams could emerge as one of the punt returners.