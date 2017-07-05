Seahawk legend Kenny Easley will be presented by his high school coach at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony next month.

Seahawk legend Kenny Easley will be presented by his high school coach, Tommy Rhodes, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Easley, a standout safety with the Seahawks from 1981-87, had actually already let his decision be known last February shortly after he was voted in as part of the Class of 2017.

But the list of all the presenters for the class was made official by the Hall on Wednesday with one month to go until the ceremony.

Rhodes was Easley’s coach at Oscar F. Smith High School in Chesapeake, Va., where Easley became the first player in state history to rush and pass for over 1,000 yards in one season.

Easley said in February of Rhodes that “he’s already so nervous about the idea that I’d be surprised if he can even get a word out of his mouth. Back in high school, I was the quarterback, I was the free safety, I kicked off, I returned kicks, I punted, and I returned punts. So he would have a lot to say about me.”

Other inductees and their presenters for the Class of 2017 are:

PK MORTEN ANDERSEN – Sebastian Andersen, Andersen’s son.

RB TERRELL DAVIS – Neil Schwartz, Davis’ agent & friend.

Owner JERRY JONES – Gene Jones, Jones’ wife.

DL JASON TAYLOR – Jimmy Johnson, Taylor’s coach with Dolphins.

RB LaDAINIAN TOMLINSON – Lorenzo Neal, Tomlinson’s teammate with Chargers.

QB KURT WARNER – Brenda Warner, Warner’s wife.

As stated by the Hall, the presenters will join the Enshrinees on stage at the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday, Aug. 4 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center and Cultural Center in a ceremony that will be televised on the NFL Network.

On Aug. 5, the presenters are featured in video presentations that introduce their respective Enshrinee during the Enshrinement Ceremony. Each presenter then joins their Enshrinee on stage to unveil the bronze bust of the newest member of the Hall of Fame and then the inductees deliver their acceptance speeches.

Easley will be the fourth player who spent his entire career with the Seahawks to be inducted, joining receiver Steve Largent, defensive lineman Cortez Kennedy and left tackle Walter Jones.

Easley, who was the 1984 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was elected in February after being nominated by the Veterans Committee.