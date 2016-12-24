Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor left the game in the second quarter with what an ankle injury.
Safety Kam Chancellor left for a time in the second quarter with an ankle injury but returned to play the second half.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Chancellor that “his ankle got jammed a little bit.’’
Chancellor said when asked of his foot that “it’s doing good.’’
