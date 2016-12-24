Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor left the game in the second quarter with what an ankle injury.
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor left Saturday’s Seahawks-Cardinals game during the second quarter with an ankle injury. The team later announced his return as questionable.
Jeron Johnson stepped in for Chancellor, who eventually went into the locker room after getting his ankle looked at and he attempted to put weight on it on the sideline.
