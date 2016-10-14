The Seahawks have listed defensive end Frank Clark and safety Kam Chancellor among four players who are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chancellor showed up on the injury report for the first time on Friday with a groin issue. Coach Pete Carroll will speak to the media after practice. As of now, it’s unclear the origin or severity of the injury.

Clark is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue that cropped up in practice on Monday.

Also questionable are DT Garrison Smith (oblique) and RB C.J. Prosise (wrist). Prosise has been practicing this week with a wrap on his hand. But the team will need to see if he can play with it on Sunday.

Two players already considered out were officially ruled out for the game on Friday — RB Thomas Rawls (fibula) and DT Quinton Jefferson (thumb).

The injuries to Jefferson and Clark leave Seattle’s defensive line depth a little bit of a concern going into a game against an Atlanta team that features the number one overall offense and passing offense in the NFL.

The Falcons listed only one player as out — linebacker Paul Worrilow. Every other Atlanta player is expected to be ready, including standout WR Julio Jones, who was limited or missed practices earlier this week with a sore knee.

Questionable is one of three game status designations teams can now give to players and is officially defined as “uncertain whether the player will play.”

The Seahawks also listed TE Jimmy Graham as questionable before he then caught six passes for 113 yards against the Jets on Oct. 2.