Steve Young, devout Mormon, finds it’s a lot easier to drink milk than guzzle it.

Steve Young: Super Bowl champion … Hall of Famer … designated driver …

According to Young’s just just-published autobiography, “QB: My Life Behind the Spiral,” his high-school chums were well aware that he was a devout Mormon. In fact, at the very first party he attended, a teammate took him to the fridge and showed him a bottle of milk, saying, “That’s for you, Young.”

“I laughed. So did they,” Young wrote. “It became standard procedure for them to have milk on hand at every party I attended. They never pressured me to drink. When my buddies held a beer-guzzling contest, I guzzled milk. It’s the one contest I always lost. Apparently, it’s a lot easier to guzzle beer than milk.”

Get your kicks on Route 6-6

Modern football got jolted back to the Leather Helmet Age in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday night when the Seahawks and Cardinals slogged to a 6-6 stalemate.

As for the rematch in Seattle on Dec. 14, oddsmakers have installed the Hawks as 2½-punt favorites.

Mum’s the word

Pop star Ciara refused to confirm or deny the rumors when Access Hollywood asked if she and Seahawks husband Russell Wilson are expecting a baby.

So don’t start mass-producing those “Ciara Madre” T-shirts just yet.

Sugar Shaq

Hoops Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal just purchased a Krispy Kreme outlet in downtown Atlanta.

In other words, Shaq’s odds of getting a speeding ticket in Atlanta are suddenly much lower than his career free-throw percentage.

Quote marks

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., on reports that World Series tickets for games at Wrigley Field are going for as much as $6,000: “Which isn’t that unreasonable, given that fans have had 108 years to save their money for it.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after a race between a tortoise and a hare was staged in Thailand: “This is the Thai version of Michigan playing Rutgers in college football.”

• Headline at TheKicker.com: “Anvil falls out of sky, crushes new Browns QB.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on a petition being circulated urging Fox to replace broadcaster Joe Buck with Bob Uecker for the World Series: “They had me at ‘replace Joe Buck.’ ”

Mustn’t-see TV

This week’s Thursday night NFL game — the 3-4 Titans vs. the 2-4 Jaguars — won’t be shown on network television.

“This is an outrage,” said absolutely nobody.