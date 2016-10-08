Since 2002, McCown has played for the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns.

Jersey Day at school? It’s good to be friends with Josh McCown’s daughter.

The Browns’ journeyman QB tweeted out a picture of his daughter Bridget and six of her pals decked out in various McCown tops.

Finding enough to go around certainly wasn’t a problem: Since 2002, McCown has played for the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Bobby Bonilla demands trade after Mets come up short in postseason again.”

• At TheKicker.com: “49ers kneel to protest Blaine Gabbert continuing to play.”

Tweet of the Week

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, after his team’s 3-0 wild-card playoff loss to the Giants: “Baseball has a way of ripping your heart out, stabbing it, putting it back in your chest, then healing itself just in time for spring training.”

Blood-check time

Barry Bonds, fired after one season as the Marlins’ hitting coach, thanked the team and blogged, “Baseball is and always will be in my blood.”

Well, that and a little flaxseed-oil residue.

Injury of the Week

Trip the Butler bulldog mascot (ACL tear in right hind leg), week to week.

Watch your thumb

NHL Central Division matchup of the year: Blackhawks defenseman Niklas “Hammer” Hjalmarsson vs. Blues right-winger Nail Yakupov.

Alibi of the Year

Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber escaped punishment for a positive cocaine test when he successfully argued that he ingested the stuff while kissing a woman he procured for a tryst on Craigslist.

Talko time

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on the Marlins firing Bonds: “It did not go well. Bonds got angry, turned green and ripped through his shirt and most of his pants.”

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on NBA preseason games: “As useless as a white crayon.”

• Comic Torben Rolfsen, on Roberto Alomar throwing out the first pitch at the AL wild-card game in Toronto: “No word on whether it was a spitter.”

Funny business

Creepy clown sightings caused a stir across the U.S. this pastweek.

Though vindictive Patriot fans calling 911 on the Ryan brothers was maybe taking things a bit too far.

 

Dwight Perry: 206-464-8250 or dperry@seattletimes.com