Join Earl Thomas for a live chat at 2 p.m., as he answers your questions about the Seahawks' playoff chances, his rehab, nutrition and more.

Have you missed Earl Thomas?

We haven’t heard much from the Seahawks’ star safety, since he was lost for the season with a broken tibia. Despite Thomas considering retirement, he said he’s planning to return to action next season. As for this season? Well, Thomas said on Monday he thinks the Seahawks would be in a much better playoff position, had he been healthy.

Well, now it’s your chance to talk to Thomas himself, as he’ll join fans for a live chat right here at 2 p.m.

Get your questions in now!