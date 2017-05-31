Longtime Seahawks/NFL beat reporter John Clayton has been laid off by ESPN but will continue with his daily radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle.

Longtime Seahawks and NFL beat reporter John Clayton confirmed Wednesday morning he has been laid off by ESPN, where he has worked for the past 23 years.

ESPN laid off 100 employees last month in a cost-cutting measure and Clayton was part of that group, though the news did not become revealed until Wednesday.

Clayton Tweeted the news himself and also talked about it leading off his regular 10 a.m. show on ESPN 710 Seattle calling it “a sad day but an interesting day.”

While Clayton will no longer contribute to ESPN he will continue with his local radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle. ESPN 710 Seattle is owned by Bonneville and not ESPN — ESPN radio affiliates are locally owned. Clayton appears every weekday from 10 a.m.-Noon and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-Noon.

Clayton began his sportswriting career in Pittsburgh in the 1970s and has been a Seattle fixture since taking over the Seahawks beat for the Tacoma News-Tribune in 1986. He began working with ESPN on a part-time basis while still covering the Seahawks and then moved there fulltime in 1998.

Clayton said on his radio show he has already begun also doing some work for SiriusXM NFL radio.

Clayton was featured in 2012 what some have termed one of ESPN’s most-memorable in-house ads, poking fun at his image and revealing himself to be a closet Slayer fan, instead.

In a Tweet Wednesday, Clayton said: “By the way I am keeping the ponytail.”