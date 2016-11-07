Jimmy Graham can still catch touchdown passes with one hand tied behind his back, apparently. And the first one was so nice, he did it twice.

After Buffalo retook the lead late in the first quarter, Seattle went on a five-play, 65-yard drive that culminated with the Seahawks tight end making a dazzling, one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone while being interfered with by Bills safety Robert Blanton on the first play of the second quarter Monday night at CenturyLink Field.

Late in the first half, he did it again, this time catching an 18-yard pass over the middle with his right hand.

UNREAL.@TheJimmyGraham makes a beautiful one-handed TD grab.