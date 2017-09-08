The Braves made a bad choice of songs for these times when too many natural disasters are striking at the same time.

What, “Blowing in the Wind” wasn’t available?

The Atlanta Braves, proving that their game-operations staff needs to work on their timing even more than the team’s hitters do, unleashed the song “Rock You Like a Hurricane” over the ballpark loudspeakers between innings while the Miami Marlins were in town.

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Callaway 9-iron once again named Golf Digest’s best club for smashing in cheating ex’s windshield.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Incoming! Bahamas cruise ships warn guests about Giancarlo’s HRs.”

For crying out loud

Tennis star Serena Williams gave birth to her first child, a daughter, in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sept. 1.

To no one’s surprise, the new arrival was also the loudest grunter in the hospital nursery.

Upton lowdown

Just in case you missed the Upton trade-deadline news, here’s the quick version: The Angels got Justin, and the Astros got Kate.

Start your engines

Southern Californians are the nation’s fastest and most reckless drivers, according to Car and Driver magazine.

Coincidence? Before the freeway-onramp stop lights turn green, the drivers form a starting grid.

Caught stealing

Red Sox video-replay personnel stole opponents’ signs and transmitted them to players via a trainer’s Apple Watch in violation of MLB rules, the commissioner’s office announced.

“No comment,” said Red Sox manager Bill Belichick.

Just wondering

In light of the Yankees-Red Sox sign-stealing brouhaha, how long before Apple rolls out its Big Apple Watch?

You make the call

With Sunday’s games not even in the books yet, the clubhouse leader for most stunning Week 1 upset in the NFL is:

• Chiefs over Patriots

• Mother Nature over Dolphins-Bucs

• Ezekiel Elliott over Roger Goodell

Talking the talk

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, after Patriots fans soundly booed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during Thursday’s season opener: “Michael Vick got a better reception at the Westminster Dog Show.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after Jay Cutler’s spouse urged him to unretire and quarterback the Dolphins: “Not the first guy told by his wife to take a hike.”

Just call it No-Town

Some members of the 1957 Lions — the last Detroit team to win an NFL championship — say a 50-year curse supposedly put on the franchise by ex-QB Bobby Layne when Layne was traded to the Steelers in 1958 is looking more and more real.

Curse of the Bobbino, anyone?

More headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Texas legislature moves to ban football beyond the HS level for ‘emotional well-being’ of the state.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Bills fans doing two-a-day drinking sessions to prepare for season.”

Quote marks

• Blogger TC Chong, on some seldom-used Blue Jays pitchers being forced into duty during the team’s 19-inning marathon against Boston: “They were so much out of the loop, they had to ask the Red Sox to decode the signs.”

• Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, on the Highland Park (Texas) High School’s Class of 2006 laying claim to the highest-paid player in both the NFL (Matthew Stafford) and MLB (Clayton Kershaw): “Wonder who won the athlete of the year?”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on word that ex-NFL diva Terrell Owens will be on this season’s “Dancing With The Stars”: “If you care, keep it to yourself.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on last week’s Tennessee-Georgia Tech game on Labor Day: “Because nothing says NCAA is really about amateur student athletes like Monday Night COLLEGE football.”

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., on a sure sign the Raiders — in asking kicker Sebastian Janikowski to take a pay cut — are Vegas-bound: “Putting the contract on the table and going double or nothing.”

• New York Post reader Scott Scovin, after ESPN reported that Michigan is projected to win 8.4 games: “Was that determined by the guy who has 2.3 children?”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after a local man was arrested on suspicion of running a cockfighting operation: “You might be a redneck if … you bought season tickets.”