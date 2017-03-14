Free agent tight end Jared Cook left Seattle without a contract Tuesday and headed for another visit to Minnesota.

Tight end Jared Cook ended his visit to the Seahawks Tuesday without a contract and then headed out to Minnesota for a visit with the Vikings.

Seattle brought Cook in looking for a possible replacement for Luke Willson, who is an unrestricted free agent whose future remains uncertain.

Cook played last season with the Packers but did not agree to a new deal with the Packers, who then signed Martellus Bennett, which made Cook expendable.

There are also reports that Cook will visit Oakland after Minnesota. But Cook was vague when he talked to the St. Paul Pioneer Press Tuesday night saying of his free agent visits that “I want to go fishing I’m just here to fish. I’m going hunting and fishing this week.”

Okay then.

Where Seattle fits in is hard to figure, with several reports indicating Oakland may be the favorite.

The visit with Cook was lined up before the Seahawks agreed to a deal with Eddie Lacy, and it’s possible that has changed the team’s free agency plan somewhat. This is also regarded as a strong draft for tight ends, so signing a free agent is far from the only way to get a replacement for Willson if Seattle needs one.

Cook, 29, played last season with Green Bay on a one-year deal worth $2.75 million.

Cook signed with Green Bay last year after having played three seasons with the Rams, with whom he had signed a five-year, $35.1 million deal prior to the 2013 season before being released following the 2015 season. He began his career with four years with Tennessee.

Cook had 30 catches for 377 yards last season in 10 games for Green Bay, then turned in one of the biggest catches of the season in the playoffs, a 36-yard catch along the sidelines that set up a game-winning field goal in a divisional playoff win at Dallas.

Willson became an unrestricted free agent on Thursday after playing out his four-year rookie contract, catching 74 passes for 976 yards in 56 games with Seattle. To date there have been no reports of Willson making visits to other teams and it’s thought Seattle remains interested in bringing Willson back depending on how the market plays out.

Coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL Combine that the Seahawks wanted to re-sign Willson saying “we love Luke.”

Besides Graham, Seattle also has second-year player Nick Vannett at tight end. A third-round pick last season, Vannett caught three passes for 32 yards in nine games.

Seattle’s usual No. 3 tight end last season, Brandon Williams, is also an unrestricted free agent.