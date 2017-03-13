Jamaal Charles of Kansas City is set to visit Seattle Wednesday and Thursday following visits by Eddie Lacy, Adrian Peterson and Latavius Murray.

The order of visits by free agent running backs to the Seahawks became a bit clearer on Monday as it was revealed that Kansas City’s Jamaal Charles will come to town on Wednesday and Thursday. Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report the dates of the Charles visit.

That news was reported just as Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson departed following his two-day visit, a trip that according to a picture circulating on Twiter included dinner at P.F. Chang’s in downtown Seattle. Peterson left without a deal, but that’s what was expected as it has been thought all along the Seahawks wanted to entertain four veteran running backs before reaching any deals.

Oakland’s Latavius Murray is expected in next, previously reported to come in on Tuesday.

All of those visits follow the trip over the weekend by Green Bay’s Eddie Lacy as the Seahawks explore all option in attempting to add a veteran running back. Lacy also visited Minnesota over the weekend and is reported considering returning to Green Bay.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, though, the last may be first in the eyes of the Seahawks when it comes to running back visits.

Rapoport reported Monday that Charles may be the running back the Seahawks would most like to sign, adding that Seattle is almost certain to sign one of the four coming in for visits “it’s just a matter of finding the right price and fending off the competition to do it.”

A key part of the visits are the physicals, and that figures to be especially critical in the case of Charles, who has had ACL injuries to both knees during his NFL career, including one in 2015 that continued to bother him last season.

Charles will also turn 31 in December, so simply determining how much he has left will be a key part of his visit.

The same was true of Peterson, who suffered a lateral meniscus tear last season that limited him to three games.

Murray, 27, doesn’t have significant injury issues though he did miss all of the 2013 season with a fractured ankle. Murray, though, has played 45 of a possible 48 games the last three seasons.

The Raiders, though, let Murray test free agent waters after he averaged 4.0 yards per game for a second straight year following a 5.2 YPC in his rookie season in 2014.

The visits also come as the running back market has been maybe the slowest to develop of any in free agency, with the increasing expectation that veterans such as Peterson and Murray could have to settle for a one-year contract.

The Seahawks seem certain to wait until at least the visit by Charles until making any decisions on which way to go, and signings could take longer as players may also want to wait to see how the market develops.

Regardless, the setting of the Charles’ visit date further confirms Seattle’s seriousness about adding experienced depth and competition to its running back corps after a year in which Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise battled injuries, playing in a combined 15 of 32 regular season games.