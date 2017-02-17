To settle a bet, a zoo in Atlanta had to name an animal after the Patriots quarterback.

It’s now official: Tom Brady is one tough guy to exterminate.

Zoo Atlanta — upon losing a Super Bowl bet to a Rhode Island counterpart after the hometown Falcons coughed up a 25-3 lead — made good on the wager by naming one of its baby animals after the winning Patriots’ quarterback.

The lucky critter? A Madagascar hissing cockroach.

Sports quiz

The name of the German Shepherd that won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is:

a) Rumor

b) Fake News

c) Alternative Facts

Sacking the passer

Mexican authorities at the Arizona border confiscated a catapult used to launch 47-pound bundles of marijuana into the U.S.

Traffickers apparently got the idea watching Colin Kaepernick air-mail quick outs into the grandstands.

Fall classic

Who says only shortstops go deep into the hole?

Royals pitcher Brian Flynn is expected to be sidelined eight weeks with rib and back injuries after falling through a barn roof at his Oklahoma spread.

Mixed showers

The Florida Panthers’ Jaromir Jagr turned 45 Wednesday, joining Hall of Famers Gordie Howe and Chris Chelios as the only ones to play in an NHL game at that age.

Teammates showered him afterward with Molsons and Metamucil.

Park those razors

The Miami Marlins have lifted their ban on facial hair instituted last season.

In other words, it’s no longer a shave situation.

Getting a grip

Linda McMahon of WWE fame has been confirmed to lead the Small Business Administration, and she’s already making an imprint.

Business partnerships are now known as “tag teams.”

He nailed it

Where have you gone, “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron?

Pro rassler John “Gino Martino” Ferraro, who boasts a skull three times thicker than average, broke a Guinness World Record by hammering home 38 nails with his noggin in two minutes.

Talking the talk

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after the Spurs clinched their record 20th straight winning season: “Even more remarkable is that they did it with the same starting lineup.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after the floundering Knicks upset the Spurs at Madison Square Garden: “But to be fair, it’s hard to focus on basketball when you visit the circus.”

• Blogger Chad Picasner, no fan of baseball’s experiment to start extra innings with a runner on second to cut down on marathon games: “If it ain’t broke … then let’s break it.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on Winnipeg Jets star Dustin Byfuglien’s love of ice fishing: “He has to be fast, though: He only gets two minutes for hooking.”

Wrong Bear rug

Former Bears star Brian Urlacher is suing a Florida hair clinic for wrongly using his likeness to advertise hair-restoration treatments, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Well, that’s one way of protecting your turf.

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Gary Bettman issues pardon for Steve Yzerman’s 1997 slashing penalty.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Nike beats other brands for naming rights to Baby Jeter.”

Sports quiz

Baseball’s highest-paid player, Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, has an 88-acre spread near Vero Beach, Fla., so he can:

a) let his 10 horses, 10 cattle, 8 turkeys and 7 dogs roam

b) park all his luxury cars

Quote marks

• Syndicated columnist Norman Chad, via Twitter, on NFL owners moving their franchises to new locations with taxpayer-subsidized stadiums: “For folks with no farming background, it’s amazing how well NFL owners know how to milk a cash cow.”

• Warriors star Stephen Curry, to the San Jose Mercury News, after his team’s 132-110 drubbing by the lowly Nuggets: “We just got served a humble slice of cupcake.”

• Bruins center David Backes, to ESPN.com, on his earliest recollection of 45-year-old Jaromir Jagr: “NHL ‘94 on Super Nintendo as a 10-year-old … If you went across the crease as Jagr on your backhand, you scored every time. He’s still doing that.”

Love Hurts Dept.

Out at least six weeks after undergoing knee surgery on Valentine’s Day: Cavs forward Kevin Love.

The Bulls’ Denzel Valentine, taking no chances, reportedly spent the day inside five layers of bubble wrap.

The write stuff

• Comedian Argus Hamilton, on the Rams and Chargers combining to go 8-24 last season: “The Los Angeles City Council just voted to make L.A. a sanctuary city for lousy football teams.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on Creighton sporting a quidditch team: “This is the only way to get a college kid to pick up a broom.”

• Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle, after new 49ers GM John Lynch said he’ll be in the market for fast, physical players with character: “There was concern that Lynch would say, “We’ll be looking for slow, weak guys with no respect for the law.”

Heard in passing

According to a new study by Exodus Travel, Americans get their “second wind” at age 56.

So if his Broncos teammates believe serial flatulator Von Miller is bad now …