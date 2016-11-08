Maybe Monday shed some light on how Seattle should approach the second half of the season offensively. Maybe the focus shouldn’t be on how to fix the running game, but how to win in spite of it.

Tight end Jimmy Graham spoke as though it were inevitable: “Once we get this running game going, I don’t know who’s going to stop us.”

Receiver Doug Baldwin essentially said he wants fewer plays involving those of his position: “We pride ourselves on being a run-first offense. We have to get back to that.”

Coach Pete Carroll, the chief administrator of his organization’s offensive identity, seconded the notion: “We need to run the football better to make a run of this season and make something out of this season, and we know that.”

Run-first, run-first, run-first. It’s the tried-and-true Seahawks way. But now? I don’t know. Seems like a strange plan when Seattle is borderline run-worst.

The season is halfway over, and the Seahawks are third-to-last in total rushing and tied for second-to-last in yards per carry. Starting running back Christine Michael couldn’t be found in the locker room after Monday night’s win over the Bills. It wasn’t all that different from his status on the field.

The only real hope left for the running game is Thomas Rawls finding his 2015 form when he returns. But how much faith can you have a in a guy who has suffered a broken ankle, torn ligaments and a fractured fibula since his most recent big game?

For the first time in a while, the Seahawks opened up the playbook with a relatively healthy Russell Wilson. Perhaps it’s time to open it wider and keep it from ever closing.

Carroll is one of the best coaches in football, but he is also a student of other coaches. And the best coaches know that you have to cater your game plan to your roster, not the other way around.

A few years ago, Mike D’Antoni tried to coach the Los Angeles Lakers as though they were the run-and-gun Phoenix Suns, and it ended up being one of the disappointing seasons in NBA history. Teams have to play to their talents’ talents — and Seattle’s talent doesn’t appear to be running.

When the Seahawks began to ascend in 2012, their best offensive player, Marshawn Lynch, was one of, if not the best, running backs in the league. They also had a top-tier offensive line, and a still-developing Wilson.

There was no Graham to throw to in a pinch. Baldwin hadn’t developed into a $46 million receiver. It would have been silly to focus the offense around explosive plays when they would almost always win the war of attrition.

Things are different now, though. You don’t drive a Porsche the same way you would a Hummer. If the assumption is that Wilson’s return to health means he’s back to being an A-list quarterback, isn’t this when you let the ball fly?

Two things stood out to me about Carroll’s postgame news conference Monday. The first was him recounting how the coaches had decided they were going to air it out vs. Buffalo during the plane ride back from New Orleans. There was enthusiasm there. There was a true recognition for change and the adjustment worked.

The second was Carroll’s response to a question about why he’s confident the run game is going to improve. He gave a long answer, but not one specific to rushing the football. The first two players he mentioned during the monologue were strong safety Kam Chancellor and defensive lineman Michael Bennett, both of whom he hopes to return soon. He briefly mentioned Rawls, but then began to talk about Wilson and how he’s finally mobile again.

In other words, there wasn’t a definitive answer to the question. Maybe because one doesn’t exist.

Having said that, if the Seahawks have taught us anything, it’s that improvements are virtually inevitable after the halfway point. Over the past five seasons, they have had a better record in the second half every year but 2013, when they were 13-3.

It certainly would be beneficial for the Seahawks if the running game got significantly better. But if they play to their strengths, it might not be completely necessary.